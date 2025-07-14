Commanders teammates appear on lucrative list
The Washington Commanders staged a reunion of past teammates last season, but there could be issues jeopardizing their continued partnership in the NFL.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were teammates at Ohio State together from 2014-16. Lattimore went into the NFL as a junior in 2017, while McLaurin spent five years in Columbus and was drafted in 2019.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin ranked the top 10 college-turned-pro teammates. McLaurin and Lattimore appeared on the list at No. 9.
McLaurin, Lattimore recognized by analyst
"McLaurin is currently at odds with Washington brass over prolonged contract negotiations, but if history is any indication, he'll be locked up before long," Benjamin wrote.
"He and Lattimore were first reunited midway through 2024, when the former New Orleans Saints cornerback arrived via trade. Prior to that, the two practiced against each other from 2014-2016 at Ohio State. McLaurin stayed in school two years after Lattimore left, but both wasted no time becoming top-end NFL playmakers."
The top three pairs on the list were Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, LSU), Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles, Alabama) and Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander (Baltimore Ravens, Louisville).
There is a benefit from adding that college chemistry to NFL rosters. Both the Bengals and Eagles listed above reached a Super Bowl with that pair intact. Granted, it's a bit different when it's a quarterback and receiver versus what the Commanders have in a cornerback and wideout.
Nonetheless, the Commanders need both McLaurin and Lattimore to stay healthy so they climb up the list and help Washington return to the NFC Championship—and possibly beyond.
