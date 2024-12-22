Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Looking to Return to Normal vs. Eagles
For the duration of his career, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has carried the tagline 'if he ever had a real quarterback' next to his production.
In his five NFL seasons before the Commanders brought quarterback Jayden Daniels into the fold McLaurin made it to one Pro Bowl and had no fewer than 919 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in a single season. And that was with no 'real quarterback' to team up with.
Now, with Daniels, McLaurin is 19 receptions and 222 receiving yards from setting career highs across the board after already having a career-high 11 touchdown catches this season for Washington.
If his usual season production track stays true this weekend, he'll get much closer to those marks with two games left to play after it.
After being held to just 17 yards and 22 yards receiving in the first two games of the year, McLaurin has had at least 52 in every game but two - Week 9 against the New York Giants and Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both of those games were on the road. Meanwhile, at home outside of Week 2 against the Giants, McLaurin has no fewer than 73 yards receiving in a single game.
The Commanders star has also had no less than four receptions while playing in Northwest Stadium this season and has five or more in six of the seven home games this season.
It is a good thing, however, that McLaurin's career-high in touchdowns is already solidified though because of the 11 scoring catches he has this year only three of them have come at home.
Overall, home games have been kinder to McLaurin, and if his Week 16 matchup against the Eagles can mirror some of that past production then he may be able to help his team continue its undefeated December.
