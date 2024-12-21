Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Needs Another WR Weapon

Jayden Daniels could get another weapon during the Washington Commanders offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have the foundation of their offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but now it's time to get them another toy to play with.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the Commanders need to go and sign a big-time wide receiver during the offseason.

"The next step for the Commanders is to pair McLaurin with another receiver who can attract attention," Ballentine writes.

"[Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee] Higgins could be the top free agent available, but it's hard to see him signing with another team where he won't be the No. 1 receiver after playing in Ja'Marr Chase's shadow. Other free-agent options on the older side or coming off injury include Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins."

The move mirrors what the Houston Texans did last season by trading for the aforementioned Diggs to team up with Nico Collins as another prime target for quarterback C.J. Stroud. While Diggs ultimately ended up on injured reserve with a torn ACL, the principle still stands.

The Commanders could also go through the draft to find a good receiver, but the team still needs to find a way to make Daniels' job easier.

