3 top defensive NFL Draft prospects that would fill Commanders' needs
The Washington Commanders will turn to the NFL Draft this April to not only fill needs, but to obtain the players they expect will become building blocks for a franchise suddenly winning more than losing.
After taking a trip to the NFC Championship Game, one good draft and free agency period could make all the difference for the Commanders who are chasing the Philadelphia Eagles on two fronts.
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of this month, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks took time to identify his top five draft prospects at every position and has a few players on his lists that could land in Washington this offseason. Here are our favorite three defenders of the bunch.
DEFENSIVE END SHEMAR STEWART, TEXAS A&M
One of two top five defensive end prospects from the Aggies' program, Stewart might have a high ceiling, but his floor is somewhat puzzling.
Perhaps that is why Brooks has Stewart ranked as the No. 5 defensive end in this class right now. For all the tools the defensive end has, he only amassed 4.5 sacks in three years of collegiate play.
If Washington feels they have the coaching staff to tap into his raw tools and teach him some better ways to use them then Stewart could become a home run at No. 29.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER MIKE GREEN, MARSHALL
Green exploded for 17 sacks in his final collegiate season at Marshall, and that has more than put him on the map.
He went viral at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl for one amazing rep, as well.
Safe to say Green has plenty of attention, but he also has plenty of history. For starters, his departure from the Senior Bowl after one really good day of practice had some on ground in Mobile a little confused. Pair that with his exit from the Virginia Cavaliers' program before landing at Marshall, and even some ambiguity about his status with that program as recent as 2022 and there's no doubt Green comes with his fair share of risk.
His tools, however, are undeniable, and if the right staff can get him pulling in the right direction, Green could be very impactful at the next level.
Green is Brooks' fourth outside linebacker.
CORNERBACK JAHDAE BARRON, TEXAS
Barron is the No. 5 cornerback on Brooks' list but he's the top slot defender in this year's draft according to most.
Now, being the top slot defender doesn't always get you first round billing, but when you're the Commanders who are drafting at No. 29 you're very likely to draft someone others believe was a Day 2 guy.
Barron isn't just a slot defender, however, and has outside experience as well. If the board falls in a way Washington goes with Barron in the first round it'll have the ability to test both he and second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil to see which man plays outside and which one mans the interior.
