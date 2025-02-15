Commander Country

Analysts urge Commanders to sign wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is a free agent this offseason. Could the Washington Commanders sign him?

Jeremy Brener

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fumbles a catch as he is wrapped up by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fumbles a catch as he is wrapped up by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are expected to be aggressive in free agency.

For that reason, some of the top free agents on the market are being linked to the Commanders.

ESPN conducted a survey where two of them said they want to see the Commanders sign Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) leaps for the football as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21)
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) leaps for the football as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) covers during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Higgins to D.C.?

"Adding another perimeter target for quarterback Jayden Daniels should be an offseason priority for Washington. It has the cap space to pair Higgins with Terry McLaurin, giving Daniels two difference-makers in the passing game," NFL analyst Matt Bowen writes.

Andscape's Jason Reid echoed Bowen's sentiments.

"Daniels can take a big step forward with the help of Higgins. And for the rest of the NFC East, Higgins and McLaurin will prove to be a nightmare pairing," Reid writes.

In order for the Commanders to acquire Higgins, they either need the Bengals to use the franchise tag on him and make a trade or Cincinnati has to not re-sign him. Both roads are unlikely to happen, but Washington needs to pounce if the opportunity presents itself.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

