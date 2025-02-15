Analysts urge Commanders to sign wide receiver Tee Higgins
The Washington Commanders are expected to be aggressive in free agency.
For that reason, some of the top free agents on the market are being linked to the Commanders.
ESPN conducted a survey where two of them said they want to see the Commanders sign Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.
Higgins to D.C.?
"Adding another perimeter target for quarterback Jayden Daniels should be an offseason priority for Washington. It has the cap space to pair Higgins with Terry McLaurin, giving Daniels two difference-makers in the passing game," NFL analyst Matt Bowen writes.
Andscape's Jason Reid echoed Bowen's sentiments.
"Daniels can take a big step forward with the help of Higgins. And for the rest of the NFC East, Higgins and McLaurin will prove to be a nightmare pairing," Reid writes.
In order for the Commanders to acquire Higgins, they either need the Bengals to use the franchise tag on him and make a trade or Cincinnati has to not re-sign him. Both roads are unlikely to happen, but Washington needs to pounce if the opportunity presents itself.
