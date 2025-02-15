Commanders predicted to make Super Bowl LX
The Washington Commanders nearly made it to Super Bowl LIX, but they lost in the NFC Championship to their division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Though the Commanders lost, they will have a chance to bounce back in the upcoming season.
ESPN conducted a poll from experts, and two of them believe the Commanders will reach the Super Bowl next year.
Commanders to the Super Bowl?
"I'm not taking the result of one game to mean the Chiefs are done winning Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes. Look forward to two weeks of "Is Jayden Daniels the next Mahomes?" conversations leading up to the Super Bowl next season," ESPN analyst Dan Graziano writes.
Another analyst believes that the Commanders will draw the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Bold predictions are not for the weak. The Bengals are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, and the Commanders are an intriguing long shot after making the NFC Championship Game. With significant cap space, both teams could make impactful moves to bolster their rosters and make the big game," sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado writes.
It could be a long shot for the Commanders to make it, but this past season proved how a lot can change in a year. It will be intriguing to see how much Washington can grow from now until next February.
