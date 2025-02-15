Commander Country

Commanders predicted to make Super Bowl LX

The Washington Commanders were one win away from making it to the Super Bowl this year, and some analysts believe they will get over the hump in 2025.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates touchdown pass with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders nearly made it to Super Bowl LIX, but they lost in the NFC Championship to their division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the Commanders lost, they will have a chance to bounce back in the upcoming season.

ESPN conducted a poll from experts, and two of them believe the Commanders will reach the Super Bowl next year.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders to the Super Bowl?

"I'm not taking the result of one game to mean the Chiefs are done winning Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes. Look forward to two weeks of "Is Jayden Daniels the next Mahomes?" conversations leading up to the Super Bowl next season," ESPN analyst Dan Graziano writes.

Another analyst believes that the Commanders will draw the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Bold predictions are not for the weak. The Bengals are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, and the Commanders are an intriguing long shot after making the NFC Championship Game. With significant cap space, both teams could make impactful moves to bolster their rosters and make the big game," sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado writes.

It could be a long shot for the Commanders to make it, but this past season proved how a lot can change in a year. It will be intriguing to see how much Washington can grow from now until next February.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

