Cowboys trade shakes up first round and impacts Commanders' pick in NFL mock draft
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters didn't wait long before getting involved in NFL Draft trades in his first year at the control of the franchise.
As much fun as mock drafts can be, the hardest part is trying to anticipate the moves teams like the Commanders could make, especially in the first round.
In his recent mock draft, NFL.com's Dan Parr projected the first round and executed a big trade in it. The trade didn't involve Washington, but rather its rival Dallas Cowboys, and eventually led to Peters landing Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
"The Cowboys’ all-in mantra is back," Parr says. "Jerry Jones isn’t going to sit on his hands and watch the NFC East run away from him, so he trades two first-rounders (this year’s and next year’s) for Myles Garrett, while the Browns get a new centerpiece for their offense."
In the trade, the Cleveland Browns spent the No. 12 pick they got from the Cowboys on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
While Commanders fans will hate seeing Garrett playing for Dallas if this trade were to go down, bolstering the offensive line should at least try to help prevent that move from derailing all the growth the team experienced in 2024.
"If you’re going to protect Jayden Daniels from the ferocious pass rushers of the NFC East, you better invest in the offensive line," Parr says while sending Conerly to the Commanders. "Washington spends its top pick on an O-lineman for the first time in a decade."
Conerly's profile projects to either guard or tackle, so it is possible Washington inserts him as a Sam Cosmi stand-in early while grooming him for a future tackle role down the line.
