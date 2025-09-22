Dan Quinn was 'most pleased' with one thing in the Commanders' win
The Washington Commanders returned to the win column this Sunday with a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers, the team hoped to regain momentum and prove they could succeed even without a key player.
Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota took the helm and delivered a performance that showed he could be a catalyst in getting the team back on track. But it wasn’t just Mariota’s leadership that stood out, it was the entire team that demonstrated resilience, bouncing back quickly from a previous loss.
The 'Bounce Back' Mentality
“I think more than anything, when you have a loss that you don’t like, you gotta sit in it, and man, this game could not come here quick enough,” said head coach Dan Quinn. Sitting on a loss, he explained, can cloud a team’s mindset, but the Commanders refused to let that happen.
Washington has faced a number of challenges this season, and Quinn noted that the team's resilience wasn't an issue. “But I wasn’t surprised by their resilience either,” he said.
After the Packers game, the team recognized that it wasn’t their best performance, but also understood what needed to change. “We weren’t happy, but we’re going to make the adjustments, what do we gotta do to change it? And that’s how we did it,” Quinn added.
Energy in All Three Phases
The win on Sunday came with the energy the coach expected. That energy was visible from the opening drive, when Deebo Samuel returned a kickoff 69 yards, setting the tone for the game. “It was awesome to see that kind of energy take place right into the opening play into the offense to go,” Quinn said.
The Commanders’ defense was equally impressive, forcing a turnover and limiting the Raiders to a three-and-out with no points. “And so, I thought on defense, there was a turnover, they went back to three-and-out, no points on that,” Quinn said.
Quinn said what pleased him most was seeing the team perform cohesively across all three phases of the game. “So, that's really what I was most pleased on today, was seeing us live that football back and forth between all three phases,” he said.
That unity and energy helped the Commanders not just bounce back from a loss, but prove they can respond to setbacks with a win.
