Commanders linebacker could see bigger role in 2025
Washington Commanders linebacker Dominique Hampton is hoping to get in on the action more in his second season in the league.
Hampton was a safety at the University of Washington but transitioned to the linebacker position ahead of his rookie season.
Commanders team reporter Zach Selby looked into Hampton's trajectory after his rookie year.
Hampton can develop into strong linebacker
"We didn't see much of Hampton during his rookie season. He was a healthy scratch for most of the year and a special teams player whenever he was active on Sundays," Selby wrote.
"Most of that is because of him switching positions from safety, where he was the most utilized player in Washington Huskies history, to linebacker. Linebackers coach Ken Norton said Hampton has come a long way since his rookie season. He's changed his body, improved his speed and increased his strength. He's also improved his knowledge of the scheme, which will obviously be useful if he is to have a role in his second year."
Hampton, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, played in just one game for the Commanders in his rookie season.
The hope is that he will be able to grow further after an offseason worth of work, and with the linebacker position one of Washington's thinnest in terms of depth, Hampton has a chance to make a stronger impact.
Hampton will report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on July 22.
