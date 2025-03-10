Commanders reach $45 million multi-year deal with former Jets star
The Washington Commanders continue their roster overhaul under new general manager Adam Peters.
The Commanders have reached an agreement with former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Washington adds a former first-round pick (14th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing a combination of size, power, and untapped potential to their defensive front. Injuries plagued his early years in San Francisco, limiting his ability to make a consistent impact.
Kinlaw had a solid 2024 season, recording 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while playing in 17 games. He provided valuable rotational support for the Jets, showing improvement in both run defense and pass-rush efficiency. If he can continue that upward trend, he could become a nice contributor on Washington’s defensive line.
This move marks a reunion between Kinlaw and Peters, who was instrumental in the 49ers’ front office when they selected the defensive tackle out of South Carolina. Peters, now tasked with reshaping the Commanders’ roster, clearly sees value in Kinlaw’s skill set and potential fit in Washington’s defensive scheme under new head coach Dan Quinn.
The Commanders are in need of reinforcements along their defensive line following the release of Jonathan Allen. While Kinlaw won’t replace his pass-rushing production, he can provide much-needed interior disruption and depth alongside Daron Payne. If Kinlaw can stay healthy and build on his 2024 campaign, he could prove to be a valuable addition to Washington’s defensive unit.
As the Commanders continue their offseason moves, all eyes will be on Kinlaw to see if he can tap into the potential that made him a high draft pick just four years ago.
