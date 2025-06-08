Commanders trade Terry McLaurin to AFC team in mock deal
The Washington Commanders are dealing with issues in regards to a contract extension for Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has one year remaining on his deal, and he is seeking a contract extension before the start of the season.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders could trade Terry McLaurin to the Tennessee Titans if a deal isn't agreed to.
McLaurin heads to Titans in mock trade
"It's easy to see how McLaurin could fit into Tennessee's offense and how he could help Ward during the early stages of his career. With $30.7 million in cap space, The Titans have the cap space needed to make it happen," Knox wrote.
"And while Ward will bring excitement to Tennessee this season, the Titans probably aren't jumping into the playoff conversation. They're likely to again pick high in the draft order, which would make a second-round offer enticing.
"Tennessee could also throw in 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has pretty much flopped as a pro. Through three seasons, the Arkansas product has caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. At this point, he could probably benefit from a change of scenery.
"Acquiring Burks would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Commanders, who could give the 25-year-old a better QB situation than he's ever had in the NFL."
McLaurin will likely be absent when the Commanders reconvene for their three-day minicamp, which begins Tuesday.
