Commanders trade Terry McLaurin to AFC team in mock deal

Terry McLaurin could be traded by the Washington Commanders if a new contract isn't agreed to.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are dealing with issues in regards to a contract extension for Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has one year remaining on his deal, and he is seeking a contract extension before the start of the season.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders could trade Terry McLaurin to the Tennessee Titans if a deal isn't agreed to.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McLaurin heads to Titans in mock trade

"It's easy to see how McLaurin could fit into Tennessee's offense and how he could help Ward during the early stages of his career. With $30.7 million in cap space, The Titans have the cap space needed to make it happen," Knox wrote.

"And while Ward will bring excitement to Tennessee this season, the Titans probably aren't jumping into the playoff conversation. They're likely to again pick high in the draft order, which would make a second-round offer enticing.

"Tennessee could also throw in 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has pretty much flopped as a pro. Through three seasons, the Arkansas product has caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. At this point, he could probably benefit from a change of scenery.

"Acquiring Burks would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Commanders, who could give the 25-year-old a better QB situation than he's ever had in the NFL."

McLaurin will likely be absent when the Commanders reconvene for their three-day minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

