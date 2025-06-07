Commanders’ Dan Quinn shouts out Capitals coach for major honor
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is known for his leadership, so it’s not surprising that he took a moment to celebrate another coach.
The Commanders head coach shared a message to Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery after Carbery was named the 2025 Jack Adams Award winner, recognizing the NHL’s Coach of the Year.
“Hey Spencer — DQ here, man,” Quinn said in a message. “Just wanted to say congrats on the Jack Adams Award, man. Coach of the Year, that’s a big deal. We’re all pumped for you, bro. Keep it rocking.”
In his second season running an NHL bench, Carbery guided Washington to first place in the Eastern Conference. Under his leadership, players set career highs as the Capitals reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Since joining the Commanders in 2024, Quinn has done something similar. In his first season as head coach, he led the team to a 12-5 record — the best performance in franchise history since 1991.
They also advanced to the NFC Championship Game, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Since arriving, Quinn has brought energy and a new culture to the franchise, and it’s evident that supporting the D.C. sports community is part of that culture.
Both Quinn and Carbery are leading their teams in new directions. With a Jack Adams Award now in Carbery’s trophy case and expectations high for the Commanders heading into 2025, D.C. sports fans have plenty to look forward to.
“Keep it rocking,” Quinn said — a message that could easily apply to both teams this year.
