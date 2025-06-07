Deebo Samuel’s viral post-practice work has Commanders fans buzzing
The Washington Commanders fans have gotten a glimpse of what’s going on in Ashburn for the upcoming season, and they can’t wait.
In a video, Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Mike Sainristil can be seen squaring off in some post-practice drills—and it’s got fans excited.
The clip shows the two going head-to-head in a one-on-one matchup, with Samuel working on slant routes while Sainristil stays tight in coverage. At one point, Samuel is even seen giving Sainristil tips on his technique.
Fans were quick to weigh in on what they saw. “Iron sharpens iron,” one comment said. Another added, “Deebo nasty with the slant routes.” Meanwhile, others showed love for Sainristil: “I love Mikey, so happy we got him,” one fan wrote.
Mike Sainristil made an immediate impact in his 2024 rookie season, especially in the slot. He wrapped up the year with 93 tackles, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery—proving he belonged from day one.
The video also sparked hype about what the team could look like heading into this season. “This year is going to be epic,” a fan declared. “Best slot corner in the division and All-Pro Deebo got something to prove.” The veteran receiver, who some critics had prematurely labeled “washed,” is clearly out to silence them.
But the most telling reaction? “Got damn I love my team. Waiting for our greatness to arise was definitely worth the wait.”
The season hasn’t even started, but if this clip is any sign, the Commanders and Deebo are looking to make some serious noise this season.
