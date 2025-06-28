Commanders earn unexpected recognition in Madden 26
The Washington Commanders are continuing their franchise turnaround after a very impressive season and are continuing to gain a lot of attention and make noise.
This time, the Commanders are also making noise when it comes to the upcoming video game EA Sports Madden 26.
Washington as a whole was ranked an 85 overall which is a huge improvement from the previous edition of the game. With the release of EA Sports Madden 25 player ratings, here are the top five Commanders by their overall rankings in the game.
1. Laremy Tunsil – LT – 95 OVR (Superstar)
The newest addition to the Commanders' offensive line, Tunsil comes in as the #1 rated player on the Commanders' roster with a 95 overall rating. Listed as a "Pass Protector" archetype, Tunsil boasts 2,094 total attribute points and an 81 General (GEN) rating. His ability to block the top edge rushers makes him an indispensable part of keeping Jayden Daniels upright and thriving in Year 2, and Madden seems to agree.
2. Terry McLaurin – WR – 94 OVR (X-Factor)
McLaurin continues to receive a consistent ranking year after year, earning a 94 OVR and coveted X-Factor status. As a "Deep Threat," he carries 2,740 total attribute points and an 89 GEN rating. The long-time Washington standout remains Daniels’ most reliable weapon, capable of stretching the field and making contested catches look routine.
3. Bobby Wagner – MLB – 91 OVR
Even out of his prime Wagner is still seen as dominant in the eyes of Madden raters. Wagner earns a 91 OVR thanks to his reputation as a fierce run defender. With 2,588 total attribute points and an 86 GEN rating, he’s rated as a "Run Stopper" and is expected to help elevate Washington’s linebacker corps, providing much-needed veteran leadership in the middle.
4. Sam Cosmi – RG – 87 OVR
In a somewhat surprising rating, Sam Cosmi continues his rise with an 87 overall. His "Agile" build has allowed him to become a stabilizing presence at guard, and his 2,240 total attribute points and 82 GEN rating reflect a player whose real-life development is being mirrored virtually. Expect Cosmi to be a key piece in the ground game and pass protection for the offensive line this season.
5. Marshon Lattimore – CB – 87 OVR (Superstar)
After being acquired last year, Madden still looks for big things from Lattimore. Lattimore comes in with an 87 OVR and Superstar status. The “Man to Man” cornerback gives the Commanders a legitimate shutdown option on the outside, one who can match up with the best in the league. While his full Madden breakdown is still being released, his presence already boosts Washington’s secondary on paper and in-game.
The Commanders’ representation in Madden 25 is a strong endorsement of the team’s roster construction. As the season and game release approaches, the Commanders could be one of the highest used teams in this next edition of Madden.
