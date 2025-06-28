Commander Country

Commanders earn unexpected recognition in Madden 26

The Washington Commanders saw a major ratings jump in Madden 26, with five players ranked among the team’s best—and one earning surprise Superstar status.

Darius Hayes

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are continuing their franchise turnaround after a very impressive season and are continuing to gain a lot of attention and make noise.

This time, the Commanders are also making noise when it comes to the upcoming video game EA Sports Madden 26.

Washington as a whole was ranked an 85 overall which is a huge improvement from the previous edition of the game. With the release of EA Sports Madden 25 player ratings, here are the top five Commanders by their overall rankings in the game.

1. Laremy Tunsil – LT – 95 OVR (Superstar)

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The newest addition to the Commanders' offensive line, Tunsil comes in as the #1 rated player on the Commanders' roster with a 95 overall rating. Listed as a "Pass Protector" archetype, Tunsil boasts 2,094 total attribute points and an 81 General (GEN) rating. His ability to block the top edge rushers makes him an indispensable part of keeping Jayden Daniels upright and thriving in Year 2, and Madden seems to agree.

2. Terry McLaurin – WR – 94 OVR (X-Factor)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McLaurin continues to receive a consistent ranking year after year, earning a 94 OVR and coveted X-Factor status. As a "Deep Threat," he carries 2,740 total attribute points and an 89 GEN rating. The long-time Washington standout remains Daniels’ most reliable weapon, capable of stretching the field and making contested catches look routine.

3. Bobby Wagner – MLB – 91 OVR

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even out of his prime Wagner is still seen as dominant in the eyes of Madden raters. Wagner earns a 91 OVR thanks to his reputation as a fierce run defender. With 2,588 total attribute points and an 86 GEN rating, he’s rated as a "Run Stopper" and is expected to help elevate Washington’s linebacker corps, providing much-needed veteran leadership in the middle.

4. Sam Cosmi – RG – 87 OVR

Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76)
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In a somewhat surprising rating, Sam Cosmi continues his rise with an 87 overall. His "Agile" build has allowed him to become a stabilizing presence at guard, and his 2,240 total attribute points and 82 GEN rating reflect a player whose real-life development is being mirrored virtually. Expect Cosmi to be a key piece in the ground game and pass protection for the offensive line this season.

5. Marshon Lattimore – CB – 87 OVR (Superstar)

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After being acquired last year, Madden still looks for big things from Lattimore. Lattimore comes in with an 87 OVR and Superstar status. The “Man to Man” cornerback gives the Commanders a legitimate shutdown option on the outside, one who can match up with the best in the league. While his full Madden breakdown is still being released, his presence already boosts Washington’s secondary on paper and in-game.

The Commanders’ representation in Madden 25 is a strong endorsement of the team’s roster construction. As the season and game release approaches, the Commanders could be one of the highest used teams in this next edition of Madden.

