Colin Cowherd’s bold praise puts Commanders Jayden Daniels in elite company
The Washington Commanders believe they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and they’re not alone.
From fans to analysts, Daniels' rise with the Commanders has become one of the NFL’s most talked-about storylines heading into 2025. The latest believer? Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, who issued one of the most eye-opening endorsements of Daniels to date.
In a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd raved about Daniels’ potential, placing him in the conversation with some of football’s all-time greats.
“This kid is Lamar plus Mahomes,” Cowherd said. “His poise in the fourth quarter doesn't make sense. And here's the thing, the NFL gives you an all-time quarterback legend about every six years, and I'm talking Peyton Manning, [John] Elway, Mahomes, [Brett] Favre.”
Cowherd didn’t stop there. He emphasized how Daniels’ composure and performance in big moments sets him apart from most rookies.
“I'm telling you, he singularly won a road playoff game. And I thought Andrew Luck was the best quarterback I ever saw as a rookie.”
Daniels finished his rookie season with over 4,000 total yards and 28 touchdowns, leading Washington to a surprise playoff victory and capturing Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His dual-threat ability, quick decision-making, and deep-ball accuracy turned Washington’s offense into one of the most exciting in the league.
With the Commanders adding more weapons around him this offseason and a full year of experience under his belt, Daniels enters 2025 with sky-high expectations. If he continues on this trajectory, he might just live up to the legendary comparisons Cowherd laid out.
