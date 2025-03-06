Commander Country

Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel; What does that mean for Dyami Brown?

Dyami Brown's future is up in the air after the Washington Commanders traded for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) runs after Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) in the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) runs after Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) in the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have traded for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, giving the team a receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin.

However, most successful offenses have more than two good receivers, which is why the Commanders shouldn't rule out the possibility of bringing back Dyami Brown, who faces free agency for the first time in his career.

CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes that the Commanders should re-sign Brown.

READ MORE: 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Brown back in D.C.?

"Bobby Wagner is a leader on defense, and Zach Ertz is Mr. Reliable at tight end. Both are aging, however. It might be smarter to re-up Brown as a speed complement to Deebo Samuel," Benjamin writes.

Getting Brown back would give Washington a solid trio of receivers, but help is needed on defense as well. If there is enough money to bring back the team's defensive core of free agents and Brown, the Commanders should do it.

However, Brown's return to Washington will depend on his market, and if he has interest beyond the Commanders, it could be difficult to envision a reunion.

READ MORE: Commanders projected to turn rival EDGE into friend in free agency projection

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore

• Analyst pegs Jaguars' receiver Christian Kirk as 'primary slot' for Commanders

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season

 Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News