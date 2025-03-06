Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel; What does that mean for Dyami Brown?
The Washington Commanders have traded for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, giving the team a receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin.
However, most successful offenses have more than two good receivers, which is why the Commanders shouldn't rule out the possibility of bringing back Dyami Brown, who faces free agency for the first time in his career.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes that the Commanders should re-sign Brown.
Brown back in D.C.?
"Bobby Wagner is a leader on defense, and Zach Ertz is Mr. Reliable at tight end. Both are aging, however. It might be smarter to re-up Brown as a speed complement to Deebo Samuel," Benjamin writes.
Getting Brown back would give Washington a solid trio of receivers, but help is needed on defense as well. If there is enough money to bring back the team's defensive core of free agents and Brown, the Commanders should do it.
However, Brown's return to Washington will depend on his market, and if he has interest beyond the Commanders, it could be difficult to envision a reunion.
