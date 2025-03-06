Bengals' EDGE Trey Hendrickson available for trade; Commanders should be interested
The Washington Commanders need to bolster their edge group in 2025 after a 2024 season that saw the defense as a whole struggle to stop the run and produce consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
To do so, there's a possibility the Commanders try and execute a trade for a top rusher like Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, but so far that franchise has held firm they'll not discuss sending the star to another team.
So, it appeared until Thursday, Washington would have to rely on developing a prospect from the NFL Draft or look to capitalize on a free agent like Josh Sweat from the Philadelphia Eagles. That was, anyway, until news broke Thursday that another top-shelf pass rusher was being made available.
On Thursday, several reports came in that Cincinnati Bengals edge defender Trey Hendrickson had met with team leadership and requested a trade, which the franchise intends to honor.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, according to a social media report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”
Beyond actually being avaialable for trade, Hendrickson would theoretically cost the Commanders less in draft capital. With Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby resetting the market with his record-setting $106.5 million extension this week, Washington is going to be faced with paying top dollar for any elite pass rusher it might bring in, and it is the goal of every NFL franchise to have elite players at those key positions.
There's no guarantee, of course, that the Commanders will pay the bounty asked for by Cincinnati to get Hendrickson, but there is no doubt general manager Adam Peters should be one of the first on the phone to find out what that cost might be as he tries to build a 2025 roster that will surpass the achievements of last year's 12-win team that made it to the NFC Championship Game.
