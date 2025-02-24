Commander Country

Commanders wide receiver named top free agent to re-sign

The Washington Commanders may want to bring back their free agent wide receiver.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown had a quiet start to his career, but things began to pick up during the postseason.

In three playoff games for the Commanders, Brown caught 14 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown after just 30 receptions for 308 yards and a touchdown during 17 regular season contests.

Brown's playoff run prompted NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal to place him at No. 50 in his top 101 free agent rankings.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Brown could re-sign with Commanders

"For two magical playoff weeks, Brown became the Commanders' top receiver while showing off impressive burst and a variety of routes. That short stretch earned him some free-agent money," Rosenthal writes.

A priority for the Commanders this offseason is to find a No. 2 receiver to play opposite of Terry McLaurin. Brown could hypothetically fill that role if his playoff version came out during the regular season, but his inconsistencies prevent him from taking on a responsibility that large.

The Commanders could still bring Brown back, but they will likely look for more help beyond him at the receiver position.

Published
