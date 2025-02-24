Commanders should target Rams free agent offensive tackle in free agency
The Washington Commanders are about to be caught up in a storm system every good team runs the risk of being stuck in.
As expectations grow with performance, there is no shortage of blue-chip names being attached to the Commanders this offseason.
If Washington general manager Adam Peters doesn't land one of these offseason 'home run' free agents, then he'll be graded as a failure in his second offseason leading the team. The good news is that offseason grades don't matter. And finding the right man at the right price is part of being a great general manager. It also leads to real wins, the true measure of a successful process.
One of the names we've recently rallied for the Commanders to keep an eye on is Alaric Jackson. The offensive tackle currently with the Los Angeles Rams is everything you'd think a Peters and Coach Dan Quinn-led team would want.
He's fully capable on the NFL field, but he's also earned everything he's gotten out of this league. Working his way from undrafted free agent to starter, Jackson could be one of the next pieces that will send those eyeing Ronnie Stanley or Morgan Moses straight to the complaints department but might send Washington to the Super Bowl.
According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, signing Jackson might not get Peters the lead headline on NFL Network, but it would do a lot of good when it comes to balancing his budget with his team's needs.
"I worry that the market for offensive linemen will be rife with overpays, but Jackson could slip into the underpaid category," Patra recently wrote of Jackson. "A former undrafted free agent, Jackson proved to be a rock on Matthew Stafford's left side over the past two seasons. Regardless of who is under center in L.A. in 2025, a solid tackle is necessary for Sean McVay's offense to operate. While he might not be an All-Pro, Jackson is steady as both a run-blocker and pass-protector. His 22 QB pressures allowed in 2024 matched the likes of Dion Dawkinsin Buffalo, per Pro Football Focus. Jackson's positive run-blocking from the left side also aided L.A.'s vital rushing attack. If my choices are to spend around $15 million for a still-developing 26-year-old blind-side blocker or $20 million-plus for an over-30 injury-prone option, give me the former."
