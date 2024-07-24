Commander Country

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Describes What Makes Jayden Daniels Special

Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin are the new combination for the Washington Commanders offense.

Jeremy Brener

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a ball during warmup prior to an OTA workout at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a ball during warmup prior to an OTA workout at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is working with another new quarterback this season, but his next partner may have more talent than anyone that preceded him.

Jayden Daniels is the new quarterback in town for the Commanders, and as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he has high expectations coming into the league.

There is hope that Daniels can be exactly what McLaurin is looking for.

"He just naturally has the ability to have a feel for the game, which is very unique for any quarterback, but let alone a rookie," McLaurin said. "But obviously as we continue to grow, he gets a feel of how I run my routes, how I get outta my brakes, the timing in which I release and kind of get a feel from my speed down the field. ... But the more reps we get, it's just gonna make us better.”

Daniels and McLaurin have worked throughout the offseason, and it is still a work in progress. However, each day of training camp that goes by will give these two an opportunity to get on the same page. If Daniels and McLaurin can click, they are due for success on the gridiron in due time.

