Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Makes History vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are happy after a 27-22 win against the New York Giants in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.
The win gave the Commanders their seventh win in eight games, but it also helped put wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the franchise record books.
According to the Commanders public relations department, McLaurin is only the 10th player in franchise history to amass 30 touchdowns in a career with the team.
McLaurin had two touchdowns in the win against the Giants, putting his career total at 31. The other players to also have 30 receiving touchdowns in franchise history are Chris Cooley, Ricky Sanders, Santana Moss, Bobby Mitchell, Gary Clark, Hugh Taylor, Jerry Smith, Art Monk and Charley Taylor.
McLaurin is only 29 years old, which means he still has a few years left in his prime for him to climb up the leaderboard.
If McLaurin continues to play like he did today, not only will he continue to score, but he will also have the Commanders in a great spot to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
McLaurin and the Commanders will look for another win in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.
