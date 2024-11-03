Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. Sends Message After Game Status Change
The Washington Commanders are putting their final touches on preparations ahead of facing the New York Giants in Week 9, but one key player is ultimately unable to play.
After undergoing a workout during pre-game warmups, the Commanders determined that starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. would not play against the Giants, giving Washington one less weapon in the backfield.
Robinson took to social media to share his thoughts after he was told he wouldn't play.
Robinson Jr. also missed the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 6 with a knee injury, making this the second time he has sat on the sidelines this season.
This year, Robinson Jr. has 101 carries for 461 yards and six touchdowns, making him one of the best running backs in the league so far.
With Robinson Jr. out, the Commanders will look to rely on Austin Ekeler as the team's main running back while third-stringer Jeremy McNichols is expected to get some run as well.
Robinson Jr. will have a chance to return in Week 10 when the Commanders host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but for now, he'll look to support his team on the sidelines as it looks to sweep the Giants.
