Giants Coach Praises Commanders' Jayden Daniels
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has been a fervent supporter of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daboll and the Giants were interested in trading up in the draft to acquire Daniels, but they didn't have a chance once the Commanders made him the No. 2 overall pick.
Daboll continued to sing Daniels' praises in a press conference earlier this week.
“He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league already,” Daboll said via SNY h/t Commanders Wire. “He’s got great vision. He can throw the ball in any area he needs to throw it. He can throw it under pressure. He can escape and make plays with his feet. He can escape and make plays with his arm. He’s got good command, which we knew he was a smart guy when we spoke with him. He’s playing well, at a high level. You can tell there’s a lot of confidence in him. He has a lot of yards per attempt. Eight and a half, which is really good. He makes good decisions. He does a lot of good things.”
Because Daboll enjoys Daniels, there aren't too many coaches that will be prepared to go against him. This means the Commanders will have to pull out some tricks out of their bag in order to beat Daboll's plan for Daniels.
Kickoff between the Giants and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET tomorrow.
