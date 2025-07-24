Jay Gruden sounds alarm on Commanders' star player standoff
Former Washington Commanders head coach Jay Gruden is the latest to weigh in on Terry McLaurin’s ongoing contract saga, expressing both surprise and concern over the franchise’s delay in securing a new deal for its star wide receiver.
“If you take him off this roster, it makes this receiving corps look way below average,” the former head coach said in a recent interview. “I would try to get him in as soon as possible.”
Gruden, who served as the Commanders head coach from 2014 to 2019, played a key role in McLaurin’s early development. The Commanders selected McLaurin with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Gruden knows firsthand the kind of weapon the team has in him. He believes McLaurin’s value shouldn’t be underestimated.
“I don't put Terry up there with [Ja’Marr] Chase and [Justin] Jefferson,” Gruden admitted. “But Terry's an excellent player. I think he should be in the $30M, $28M range, hopefully he understands that too.”
Last season, McLaurin posted 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 targets. His production earned him a second Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro nod. With those numbers and a promising young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, Gruden believes McLaurin is in a “great spot.”
As wide receiver salaries continue to skyrocket, McLaurin is currently playing under a three-year, $68.2 million contract extension, which includes $53.154 million in total guarantees and $34.65 million guaranteed at signing.
With training camp underway and the star wideout still absent, the pressure is growing. Hopefully, the Commanders and McLaurin can come to terms on a deal soon because without him, the Commanders offense could take a hit.
