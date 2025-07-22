Commanders’ rival Cowboys make themselves look silly ahead of training camp
The Washington Commanders will be welcoming their veterans into the facility with the first practice of training camp set to begin tomorrow.
The Commanders have had a boisterous offseason, signing new pieces, including most recently future Hall of Famer Von Miller, working on getting the team approved for their move back to DC, and hopefully getting ready to announce a contract agreement with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
All the focus should be on the Commanders, but recently, the Dallas Cowboys have made it into the news with some noteworthy comments made by their owner, Jerry Jones.
Before training camp, Jones spoke on two of his star players, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, but it was how he spoke about them that had people up in arms.
Another Jerry Blunder
It's never a wise idea to take stabs at two of your best players, especially if you are the owner. However, it is not surprising to hear this come from Jones, as he has never been shy about expressing his opinion.
Injuries are a part of the game, and unfortunately for the Cowboys, they have happened all too often. Dallas is hopeful they can stay healthy this season, but if they aren't able to turn things around, Parsons and Prescott could be looking elsewhere to achieve their own goals.
The situation was only heightened as NFL legend J.J. Watt commented on the post, only for fans to recognize that Parsons retweeted Watt's sarcastic sentiments about Jones taking a dig at his stars.
This will obviously blow over in the coming days, but things seem to be par for the course in Jerry's World. The Commanders likely love how things are starting in the Big D, and can only hope that the mess that is the Cowboys continues into the regular season.
