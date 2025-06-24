What Magic Johnson just said about Kevin Durant, and the Commanders
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for one of their most anticipated seasons in years, but their high-profile owner, Magic Johnson, is still keeping a close eye on the basketball world where he made his name.
Washington fans are used to seeing Johnson in team colors at games and making appearances at team functions. But his perspective on the NBA still commands national attention.
The Commanders' co-owner took to social media over the weekend to react to the shocking news that NBA superstar Kevin Durant had been traded to the Houston Rockets. Johnson didn’t hold back on what the move means for the balance of power in the NBA’s Western Conference.
Johnson tweeted this shortly after the blockbuster deal was announced. As one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a former team executive with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson knows how much adding a player like Durant can reshape a franchise.
Durant, a two-time champion and league MVP, heads to a Houston team already brimming with young talent and aggressive leadership. With him joining the Rockets, Johnson believes the franchise now has the firepower to go toe-to-toe with top Western teams like Denver, Dallas, and OKC.
Since joining the Commanders’ ownership group last year, Johnson has helped spark a culture reset and had a great turnaround year with the team making an appearance in the NFC Championship game. While Johnson’s main focus is on assisting the team in returning to prominence, his dual presence in the NFL and NBA demonstrates the influence he continues to have on both sports.
From his playing days, Johnson knows what a superstar can do to change a team’s trajectory, and his belief in the Rockets as contenders could mirror what he hopes to build in Washington: a championship-caliber environment.
