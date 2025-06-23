Commanders LB could win major NFL award
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is one of the most experienced players in the league, but he is still one of the best in the NFL.
Wagner, who turns 35 this week, is entering his 14th season in the league and second with the Commanders, but he is still playing at an extremely high level.
Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante named Wagner as the team's likeliest Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Wagner named best Commanders defender
"Heading into Year 14 of his illustrious NFL career, Bobby Wagner is as good now as he’s ever been. That feels absurd to say, but it’s true," Infante wrote.
"Wagner has been an All-Pro for a whopping 11 seasons in a row. He’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and still one of the best off-ball linebackers in the game today."
Wagner was a massive help for the Commanders defense last season, and he emerged as a leader in a position the team needed.
The Commanders still need help at linebacker, but Wagner is expected to play a key role for the team again in his second season in the nation's capital. He may not be the Defensive Player of the Year this season, but he will look to do whatever it takes to get the Commanders back on a deep playoff run.
Wagner will report to Commanders training camp on July 22.
