Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals matchup he's looking forward to this season
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is only going into his second season in the league, so there are many players who are unfamiliar with his game on the field.
Daniels only got to play about a third of the league in his first season, so there are many players that have yet to see him as an opponent, and vice versa.
Daniels was speaking at FanFest in New York City and was asked about fellow rookie classmate and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and the matchup he poses, but the Commanders quarterback has his eyes set on a different matchup in particular.
Daniels ready to play against Surtain
"This year, Quinyon [Mitchell] is a good choice," Daniels said via Eagles insider Anthony DiBona.
"But this year, I would probably say that I’m excited to go against Pat Surtain.”
Surtain is widely considered as the best cornerback in the NFL, and the Commanders will get a chance to go against him when the Denver Broncos come to town at the end of November.
The Broncos will visit the Commanders in Week 13's edition of Sunday Night Football, which comes just days after Thanksgiving.
The matchup between two playoff teams from a year ago could be an important one when it comes to figuring out what the postseason picture looks like in both conferences at the end of the season.
