Washington Commanders predicted to cut 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle
The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 offseason with significant financial flexibility, holding the third-most cap space in the NFL at $75.2 million. However, one of their biggest decisions looms: the future of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Allen has been a staple of the Commanders defense since being drafted in 2017, but his $22.35 million cap hit in 2025 may not align to justify his current level of production. While he remains a solid contributor, his numbers don’t quite match those of the league’s top-tier interior defenders. By moving on from Allen would free up $16.47 million in cap space—valuable funds that could be used to strengthen other areas of the roster.
With new leadership, Washington is shaping a fresh identity, making Allen’s future with the team uncertain. The team has already invested in the defensive line, selecting Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft as a potential replacement. A defensive front featuring Newton alongside Daron Payne could give Washington a younger, more cost-effective duo.
Allen has been a vocal leader for the Commanders but has also expressed frustration with the team’s lack of success in recent years. If released or traded, he would likely draw interest from playoff contenders in need of an experienced interior pass rusher.
Washington must decide whether to prioritize cap space and youth or retain a proven veteran presence. Either way, Allen’s future will be one of biggest decisions the Commanders have to make this offseason.
