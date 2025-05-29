Commanders build 2025 foundation on Dan Quinn, Kliff Kingsbury & Jayden Daniels
For the Washington Commanders, continuity is now the standard for the franchise.
After a year of transformation, the Commanders are entering the 2025 season with more than new players and new schemes but with familiarity.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn, who is preparing to enter his second year, emphasized the value of having continuity among the staff and players in helping the team’s development and refining their identity.
“It fast tracks some of the things that we understand, but it also allows us probably to get a little deeper than we were in year one,” Quinn said. “For coaches, it’s big too. And so I really appreciate that.”
Among those returning on staff is offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. After making the decision this offseason to stay with the franchise, Kingsbury noted that the culture created in Washington is one of the main reasons for his decision to stay.
“DQ has created a tremendous culture. The organization has as well,” Kingsbury said. “I’m excited to continue to learn from DQ and these other coaches and continue to try to build this thing.”
Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels believes the presence of returning voices on and off the sideline has set the tone for the year ahead.
“You have the standard set,” Daniels said. “You have the core guys that set the standard, and we got those guys back.”
The Commanders have been building this offseason with intention. While they’ve added new faces to the franchise, it’s the return of familiar faces and the trust they’ve built that is laying the foundation for another record-breaking season.
READ MORE: Dan Quinn: Commanders are the hunters, not the hunted, in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels Takes Next Step as Commanders Open 2025 OTAs
• Commanders’ UDFA WR creating buzz as roster spot battle begins
• Commanders make bold draft changes in alternate NFL scenario
• Commanders aggressive in offseason, but did they get better where it matters?