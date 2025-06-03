Surprise name picked as Commanders’ X-factor for upcoming season
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their offseason practices as they aim to build upon their NFC Championship appearance from last season.
Jayden Daniels and the coaching staff will enter their second season together, having retooled their roster this offseason to bid for the NFC East crown and a hopeful trip to Super Bowl LX.
The Commanders added plenty to their depth chart this offseason, bolstering their offense with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil while getting deeper on the defensive side of the ball.
Washington has what it takes to contend against the heavyweights of the NFL. Their roster is sturdy with plenty of firepower to put up points, but the question remains if their defense will be able to stop opposing offenses in must-have situations.
With so many great players across the roster, it is difficult to determine who the x-factor will be for the Commanders in 2025. However, Pro Football Focus believes that the player lives on the defensive side of the ball in veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
"The Commanders acquired Lattimore before last season’s trade deadline to improve a mightily struggling cornerback unit. Unfortunately, he battled a hamstring injury down the stretch and played in only the team’s final five games, including the postseason," wrote PFF. "A return to health and a full season of production closer to his career averages would vastly improve a cornerback unit that ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade last season."
There has been speculation on the future of Lattimore in Washington despite him still being under contract after the franchise traded for him midway through the 2024 season. As PFF mentioned, Lattimore struggled with injuries last season and couldn't fully play to the level that was expected of him once he did return.
Lattimore, who is known for getting into wide receivers' heads and entering his ninth year in the league, isn't quite the Pro Bowl player he was earlier in his career with the New Orleans Saints. However, getting back to full health and having a full offseason with the Commanders should help him get back to being a solid starting cornerback.
The Commanders' secondary was one of the worst in the NFL last season, and likely caused them to lose games they shouldn't have. Washington knew they had to address this in the offseason, and they did just that by bringing in veteran Jonathan Jones in free agency, drafting Trey Amos out of Ole Miss, and signing two undrafted free agents, Fentrell Cypress II and Robert McDaniel.
Lattimore shouldn't be worried about losing his starting spot, but he will have to show up and make sure that he is helping lead the secondary if he wants to help turn around the Commanders' woes.
The Commanders have what it takes, but it will be up to the entire team for them to reach their full potential. If the offense can carry over what we saw last season, and the defense can improve even to a slightly above-average group, then I can start to see them as a legitimate threat to anyone in the league.
READ MORE: Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim
• Why one new Commanders duo has analysts buzzing this offseason
• Wild Commanders trade proposal sends Falcons offensive star to Jayden Daniels
• The worst trade the Commanders ever made? It’s likely this one