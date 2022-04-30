Meet The 2022 Washington Commanders Draft Class

Some surprises, but ultimately a solid group of new players for the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are going to hear plenty about how their 2022 NFL Draft class is surprising people.

But inside the organization, the only real surprise was a good one with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell slipping all the way to the fifth round and to Washington at Pick No. 144.

Washington Commanders draft pick, Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders draft pick, Phidarian Mathis Washington Commanders draft pick, Brian Robinson Jr.

Asked again about the perceived reach on several of Washington's draft picks, general manager Martin Mayhew calmly stated the team didn't reach on any picks.

Evaluations are not universal, and those of us on the outside of the team don't know what characteristics of a player the organization values over others, or how they gauge the roster from an internal point of view.

And this is correct to an extent, and to Mayhew's point none of the players drafted through five rounds has any major talent flaws, they just don't fit the image of need for the Commanders from most on the outside looking in.

With that in mind, head coach Ron Rivera told us he really wanted to make sure the first four players taken by the team were able to be immediate contributors and feels they did just that.

Those four players, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and free safety Percy Butler will all enter the NFL on a team counting on them to get reps early.

For the rest of the class - quarterback Sam Howell, tight end Cole Turner, guard Chris Paul, and cornerback Christian Holmes - they'll have to earn every chance, although Rivera was visibly more excited talking about Howell and Turner, the team's two fifth-round picks.

Washington Commanders draft pick, Percy Butler (No. 9) Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders draft pick, Sam Howell Washington Commanders draft pick, Cole Turner

The big question moving forward for the Washington Commanders will center around the team's depth at linebacker, and just where the new pieces fit in.

Something the team will get busy on figuring out as Phase 2 of the offseason program gets underway next week.