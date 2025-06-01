Could the Commanders still make a move at cornerback?
Some believe the Washington Commanders need to do more for their cornerback room before the season begins. Despite additions and returning players like Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil, some believe the team could still benefit from a big-name veteran, especially in a division with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Malik Nabers running around.
One of the more recent names attached to the Commanders in trade speculations has been Jalen Ramsey, who is expected to be moved by the Miami Dolphins as early as Monday morning.
But there’s another cornerback out there who might be available, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports thinks Washington could be in the hunt for Green Bay Packers’ star Jaire Alexander.
“All offseason, the Green Bay Packers have publicly anticipated a breakup with Alexander, who's simultaneously been one of the NFL's best -- and most injured -- cover men,” says Benjamin. “Both sides hinted at a split in free agency, either via trade or release. Now the Packers apparently have a new contract offer on the table, but if the Pro Bowler doesn't bite at a pay cut, Green Bay could save $17 million by cutting or trading the cornerback after June 1. That's an increase of $9.5 million from prior to June 1.”
Alexander has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league since he entered it via the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
With two Pro Bowl campaigns to his name and 12 career interceptions, while he hasn’t been the most productive corner in the NFL, he’s been avoided by enough quarterback and receiver duos in the league to show how much he’s respected when healthy.
Therein lies the rub, as they say, as Alexander has only played double-digit games once in the past four seasons and hasn’t hit eight in any of the ones he fell short.
The last two years he played double-digit games, 2020 and 2022, he was an All-Star and 2nd-Team All-Pro.
With his injury history, he’s not going to fetch a ton on the open market, and if the Commanders see as much need in their cornerback group as some outsiders do, they could take a gamble on much worse players out there.
In fact, Alexander’s reduced price tag might just be reason enough for a team with good corners on the roster already to make a run at him, in a low-risk, high-upside approach. Perhaps, a team like the Commanders, which has done wonders with other veterans, thought some were past their prime.
