Report: Commanders to play Cowboys in major holiday game
The Washington Commanders are getting an extra present on Christmas this year.
According to a report from Team 980 insider Kevin Sheehan, the Commanders are set to play the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.
The Commanders will host the Cowboys on Christmas just five days after doing the same against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 20 in Week 16. This also likely rules out the Cowboys as the Commanders' Week 18 opponent as teams don't usually play each other twice in consecutive weeks.
This means either the Eagles or New York Giants will be the final regular season opponent for the Commanders.
The Giants are reportedly already scheduled to play the Commanders in Washington in Week 1, so a Week 18 meeting at MetLife Stadium could make sense. It wouldn't be likely for the NFL to put three consecutive home games to end the season for Washington, a potential playoff contender.
Here's a look at all of the opponents for the Commanders in the upcoming season:
HOME: Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Cowboys - New York Giants - Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions - Denver Broncos - Las Vegas Raiders - Seattle Seahawks
AWAY: Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Cowboys - New York Giants - Green Bay Packers - Kansas City Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers - Minnesota Vikings - Miami Dolphins - Atlanta Falcons
The full 272-game schedule for the entire league is set to be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
