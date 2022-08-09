'Never Satisfied': Commanders OT Sam Cosmi Looking For Consistency in Year 2

Sam Cosmi feels a night and day difference entering Year 2 with the Washington Commanders. Most players after a positive rookie season tend to feel better about their outlook going into a new campaign.

Cosmi was arguably Washington's most consistent rookie in 2021. Starting nine games at right tackle, the second-round pick out of Texas showed growth in pass protection down the stretch, allowing just two sacks his final three starts.

"Now that I got my feet under me, I feel very confident going into this second year. So I'm excited about it," Cosmi said Monday. "I think it's a big leap for sure.”

Washington has high expectations going into the new season. Its offense is fully healthy, returning players like Cosmi and slot receiver Curtis Samuel. The Commanders also feel as if they've upgraded at quarterback with former Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz now in the huddle.

Last season, Washington's offense stalled at times due to lack of personnel. It also faltered with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who initially was expected to be the team's backup before a Week 1 hip injury knocked out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the remainder of the year.

Cosmi can see the difference between a Wentz-led offense and a Heinicke one. And while scrimmages haven't boded well in the former No. 2 pick's favor, the second-year tackle isn't ready to put the nail in the coffin on his potential.

"Carson's a stud when it comes to being back there, he has a really good cannon and can move," Cosmi said. "It's different play, the guys play differently, but you get adjusted to it, and having him back there has been great.”



For Wentz to be effective, the Commanders' offensive line must be stable. Washington returns three full-time starters from an unit that finished 24th in scoring, but lost perhaps its biggest name in Brandon Scherff, who elected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Former Jaguars offensive lineman Andrew Norwell is set to fill in a left guard, but the right guard role is up for grabs though the midway point of training camp. Veteran Trai Turner looked to be the favorite to win the job due to experience, but been sidelined with a quad injury to begin camp.

Wes Schweitzer, who started five games last season, has worked with the first-team at right guard, along with rookie Chris Paul and veteran Saahdiq Charles.

Comsi beleives all four could start, and has built a chemistry with each player. It's all based off what coach Ron Rivera is looking for in the trenches, but the way each option goes about practice remains the same.

"We're all coached the same way," Cosmi said. "I know what their responsibility is on certain plays and stuff like that. So I know what to expect. Some guys are better at different things than others."

Cosmi will be the first to tell you there's room for growth. For starters, he wants to be on the field every snap for all 17 games. It's the only way he can improve his footwork and run blocking technique.

Another area Cosmi is looking to improve on is his consistency. One clip of him in practice looking like an All-Pro will do well on social media, but it offers little in terms in the bigger picture.

And even if his overall reps continue to improve, Cosmi isn't satisfied.

"Every day I'm going to work it out," Cosmi said. "Just keep on doing that and being confident in myself, doing all that, I really feel like that's where I'm going right now."

The Commanders open their preseason at FedEx Field against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at 1 p.m.