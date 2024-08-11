3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders are busy looking for nuggets of knowledge to take from their preseason opener against the New York Jets.
Every play is going to hold bits of information the Commanders will use to prepare their next phase of roster building and their approach for how to handle the Miami Dolphins next Saturday.
Here are some of the top plays from our first look at competitive Washington football this season.
DANIELS TO BROWN, FROM DOWNTOWN
Facing 3rd and 6 and the potential that his one NFL drive was going to end in a punt Daniels received the screen play call from offensive coordinator, stepped to the line, and decided he didn't like that call.
"Everybody's within five yards of the line of scrimmage, so it was going to pretty much be a dead play," Daniels said of the play. "So I just checked it and gave my guy a chance to make a play."
That guy was wide receiver Dyami Brown who was matched up against Jets cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a former teammate of Daniels' at LSU. And all Brown did was go up and snag the pass out of the air for a 42-yard gain down to the New York 24-yard line.
The pass put the Commanders offense in scoring position and eight plays later Daniels capitalized on it by jogging into the end zone for the first score of the game - and his preseason career.
THE JETS STRIKE BACK
Plays against Washington aren't as fun to discuss in these forums, but there are valuable lessons to be had nonetheless.
Jets quarterback Andrew Peasley's 12 yard touchdown pass to receiver Jason Brownlee is one of those plays.
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was in coverage and coming off the line of scrimmage was at least in good position to make a play. As the ball traveled through the air, however, Forbes seemed to misjudge the trajectory of the ball and fell behind Brownlee as the receiver accelerated into the deep part of the end zone to make the catch.
Forbes attempted to swat Brownlee's hands out of position at the last minute, but ultimately his efforts proved fruitless. The Jets tied the score and the Commanders coaching staff got more tape to try and help Forbes deliver on his first round NFL Draft status.
ANOTHER ROOKIE CHIPS IN
Sometimes what we want to learn the most is how competitive a player is going to be when arriving to the NFL. If there was any question about rookie tight end Ben Sinnott's competitive edge, there aren't anymore.
On 1st and 10 from their own 34 yard line Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel dropped back and almost immediately targeted tight end Sinnott who was running wide open up the seam.
The pass found Sinnott about 16 yards downfield for an already solid gain. From there, Sinnott took on about five New York defenders, shedding some, deflecting others, and carrying even more for what became a 44-yard gain putting the ball at the Jets 22 yard line.
By the end of the series Washington tacked on a field goal and took a 10-7 lead. More importantly, they confirmed that the tight end general manager Adam Peters once compared to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk does in fact have a lot in common with the west coast baller.
