NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Among Favorites for Big Star WR Trade
The Washington Commanders are still in Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes. For now, at least.
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver still doesn't have a new deal with his current franchise, and a trade involving him finding a new home could be on the horizon -- assuming he and the club can't come to a long-term agreement.
While the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have been two teams reported to have been close to landing the fifth-year wide receiver, the Commanders are certainly a team to keep an eye on.
According to BetUS Pro Football, the Commanders have the second-best odds to land Aiyuk, should he suit up in a jersey other than a 49ers jersey next season. Washington has +250 odds to land the Arizona State product, closely following the Steelers, who have +200 odds to land his services.
The Commanders being linked to Aiyuk is nothing new. The All-Pro wide receiver has taken to social media to spark conversation around a potential connection, even going viral in a video with Washington's No. 2 overall selection and potential franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Now, the Aiyuk sweepstakes have been complicated, but he's voiced a desire to play for the Commanders, though it currently seems only the Browns and Steelers are in the running to land the star wide receiver.
Aiyuk in a Washington jersey would create a dynamic offense. Both running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. provide different looks from the backfield, and a wide receiver trio of Aiyuk, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would be an elite core around Daniels as the Commanders are searching for an offensive resurgence.
Still, it'll likely be nothing but a pipe dream for Commanders fans, as the odds don't mean much and reports indicate the situation could soon come to a close with Aiyuk getting a change of scenery.
