3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders fell 20-17 to the New York Jets to get their 2024 NFL Preseason started, but the news gets better from there.
The preseason is much more about evaluating talent, combinations, and the strengths and weakness of NFL rosters than it is about winning, and the Commanders came away with plenty to learn from as they get set to travel to Miami for their second preseason game.
Much like the hockey tradition, we're identifying three stars from every Washington game this season, starting with preseason game No. 1.
STAR 3: Ben Sinnot, Tight End
Sinnott brought in three passes gaining 57 yards in the process and while he wasn't the rookie making his NFL debut everyone had their eyes on, his first pro contest is just as important as everyone else's.
And while the Commanders didn't get the win, it's not from a lack of contribution from the first-year NFL tight end who caught a game-high 44-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel to help setup a scoring opportunity before halftime.
As you can see in the video shared by the team, he fought five different Jets defenders to get all the way down to the red zone after coming wide open on a seam route.
STAR 2: Michael Wiley, Running Back
Had Sinnott scored on his play he might be Star No. 2 on this list, but alas he did not, unlike rookie running back Michael Wiley.
Undrafted out of Arizona, Wiley took eight carries 34 yards and scored one touchdown while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
He also brought in one pass for five yards.
The top two running back spots are secured in Washington and the fight for No. 3 appears to be between Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr.
However, a strong performance by Wiley may earn him some more opportunities to prove himself in the near future.
STAR 1: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback
When all eyes are on you and you deliver it's no surprise you're the top star of the game. That's exactly the scenario Daniels walked into on Saturday and outside of an errant throw intended for running back Austin Ekeler that we're going to chalk up to adrenaline, he delivered in a big way.
Completing two of his three pass attempts Daniels produced 45 yards through the air and three on the ground. 42 of those passing yards came in one chunk on a deep route to receiver Dyami Brown and the three rushing yards planted him in the end zone for the first score of the game.
Outside of the first pass Daniels looked poised, decisive, and the fact that he checked into the play that resulted in a 42-yard completion only ads to his impressive debut.
