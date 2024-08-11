Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets
The anticipation for the Washington Commanders preseason opener on Saturday was largely hinging on quarterback Jayden Daniels' debut, and he certainly didn't disappoint.
Though Daniels only appeared on the opening drive for the Commanders, he made quite an impact in his first game as a pro.
"The best possible outcome for any team in preseason, particularly Week 1, is to have the starters go in, execute and quickly get off the field. That's exactly what happened when Daniels took the field with the Washington Commanders for the first time," Bleacher Report wrote. "After airmailing his first throw, this year's third overall pick completed his first pass 42 yards down the field to a streaking Dyami Brown. The Jets dropped eight into coverage on 3rd-and-6. Daniels dropped back, used a quick hitch to avoid slight pressure off his right side and delivered a perfect downfield strike."
Nine plays later, Daniels found the end zone on a 3-yard scramble to put the Commanders ahead on the opening drive.
So Daniels led one drive and got seven points on the board for the Commanders. The only way he could have possibly had a better result was if the Commanders went for two, but that wasn't Daniels' decision.
Not every appearance from Daniels will be perfect, but this should give him some confidence going into the rest of training camp and his rookie year.
