Commander Country

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets

Jayden Daniels looked sharp in his Washington Commanders debut against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The anticipation for the Washington Commanders preseason opener on Saturday was largely hinging on quarterback Jayden Daniels' debut, and he certainly didn't disappoint.

Though Daniels only appeared on the opening drive for the Commanders, he made quite an impact in his first game as a pro.

"The best possible outcome for any team in preseason, particularly Week 1, is to have the starters go in, execute and quickly get off the field. That's exactly what happened when Daniels took the field with the Washington Commanders for the first time," Bleacher Report wrote. "After airmailing his first throw, this year's third overall pick completed his first pass 42 yards down the field to a streaking Dyami Brown. The Jets dropped eight into coverage on 3rd-and-6. Daniels dropped back, used a quick hitch to avoid slight pressure off his right side and delivered a perfect downfield strike."

Nine plays later, Daniels found the end zone on a 3-yard scramble to put the Commanders ahead on the opening drive.

So Daniels led one drive and got seven points on the board for the Commanders. The only way he could have possibly had a better result was if the Commanders went for two, but that wasn't Daniels' decision.

Not every appearance from Daniels will be perfect, but this should give him some confidence going into the rest of training camp and his rookie year.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants Team to 'Make The Most' of Opportunity

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown in 20-17 Loss to Jets

• Washington Commanders Rookie Tight End Makes Big Play In Preseason Debut

• 3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets

• 3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News