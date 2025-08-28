What's next for Commanders after Sam Cosmi joins PUP List?
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions back in January.
Cosmi's recovery timeline means he won't be ready for the start of the regular season on Sept. 7. ESPN insider John Keim explains what the Commanders will do with Cosmi on the sidelines.
"Washington's biggest roster move occurred last week when it traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco," Keim wrote.
"But the Commanders' most significant move Tuesday was keeping right guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list. That means he'll be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season as he continues rehabbing from a torn right ACL suffered in the NFC divisional round in January. Nick Allegretti has been working in his place. The Commanders have been optimistic about Cosmi's recovery, but it's an injury that often has a healing timeline of nine to 12 months."
READ MORE: Fan favorite among 14 Commanders named to practice squad
Cosmi out four weeks for Commanders
The Commanders will need some depth and reinforcements at right guard while Cosmi is out. Allegretti is the likeliest player to see action, but Andrew Wylie or Brandon Coleman could also slide in to play on the interior.
Cosmi is the only player from the Commanders offensive line still left from the 2023 season, so the team has had him as a key part of the trenches since he was chosen in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cosmi won't play the first four games against the season against the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders or Atlanta Falcons, but he could return to the field as early as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Commanders will continue to evaluate Cosmi and determine when the right time it is for him to go from the sidelines back to the field.
READ MORE: Why Commanders starting offensive lineman didn't make 53-man roster
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders tried to sign former Cowboys star but bizarre reason stopped it
• Commanders 53-man roster offers some surprises
• Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see