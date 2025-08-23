What's next for Commanders QB's after disastrous preseason performance?
The Washington Commanders' preseason is complete and players on the roster bubble await the final decisions that the front office will make.
Two players that could face the chop are quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Josh Johnson, who both struggled mightily in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.
"If Washington keeps three quarterbacks, Saturday's outing for Sam Hartman did not help him. At all. Hartman struggled for a third preseason game," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.
"He played the entire first half vs. Baltimore, completing 12-of-17 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions -- including a pick-six. Most of his completions were behind the line and throws to the outside lacked zip. The question becomes whether or not Washington keeps 38-year-old Josh Johnson, who was better than Hartman but also threw three interceptions this summer. A lot comes down to how the team feels about backup Marcus Mariota's Achilles tendinitis that sidelined him for most of the last three weeks. Mariota returned to practice last week."
Commanders quarterbacks on the bubble
The Commanders might want to keep one of Hartman or Johnson due to Mariota's injury, but the former Heisman Trophy winner's return to the practice field last week makes that less likely.
Washington could carry three quarterbacks, but after the subpar play from Hartman and Johnson during the preseason, it's impossible to imagine a roster with both of them on it and hard to see one of them making it.
If the Commanders do keep a third quarterback, Johnson is the likelier of the two given his experience. However, the team's decision to bring him on might have to do with how many players at other positions they want to keep.
The Commanders must shrink their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Then, the team will begin preparing for the season opener against the NFC East rival New York Giants.
