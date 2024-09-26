Commanders Take Star WR in Latest Mock Draft
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, so now they need to get him equipped with some talented receivers.
While the Commanders already have Terry McLaurin as Daniels' top asset, the team could benefit from adding someone opposite him to create matchup problems.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick has selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 13 overall pick to the Commanders in his latest mock draft.
"After watching rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels complete 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals on Monday night, the Commanders appear to have their long-term answer under center. But apart from Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington’s weaponry is lackluster. Insert McMillan, a towering presence at 6'5", 212 pounds and one of the nation’s best receivers. This season McMillan has made 23 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns, and he’d be a strong complement to McLaurin," Flick writes.
McMillan is projected to be competing alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter to determine who will be the first receiver off the board, though Hunter may have a slight advantage considering he can also line up as a cornerback.
That being said, McMillan would give Daniels a potential No. 1 option of the future, and he and McLaurin could rival some of the best receiver duos in the NFL.
