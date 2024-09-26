Commander Country

Commanders Take Star WR in Latest Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders could add another top receiver in next year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 13, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Keenan Garber (1) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Keenan Garber (1) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, so now they need to get him equipped with some talented receivers.

While the Commanders already have Terry McLaurin as Daniels' top asset, the team could benefit from adding someone opposite him to create matchup problems.

That's why Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick has selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 13 overall pick to the Commanders in his latest mock draft.

"After watching rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels complete 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals on Monday night, the Commanders appear to have their long-term answer under center. But apart from Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington’s weaponry is lackluster. Insert McMillan, a towering presence at 6'5", 212 pounds and one of the nation’s best receivers. This season McMillan has made 23 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns, and he’d be a strong complement to McLaurin," Flick writes.

McMillan is projected to be competing alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter to determine who will be the first receiver off the board, though Hunter may have a slight advantage considering he can also line up as a cornerback.

That being said, McMillan would give Daniels a potential No. 1 option of the future, and he and McLaurin could rival some of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Receives High Praise From Ja'Marr Chase

• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout

• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals

• Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News