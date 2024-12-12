Will Marshon Lattimore Play in Commanders-Saints?
The Washington Commanders are 8-5 and fresh off of a bye week. They have an upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints, which they are hitting the road for.
The Commanders are looking to use the latter half of their schedule to secure their berth into the playoffs just one season removed from a 4-13 season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has done a great job at turning the offense around. However, the defense is about to get a great boost.
Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set to make his Washington debut, and he's doing so against his former team, the New Orleans Saints. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn commented on how advantageous his arrival.
“It's a big deal, you're right. And to add a player of this caliber after the trade deadline so to speak, it just doesn't happen very often. And every once in a while, there might be a player that comes back off an IR that had an injury that was there, and there is an energy that goes along with that," Quinn said. "And so, we're really pumped to have him and get rolling with him. But it does take a few games to get into that rhythm with new people but it can change the math, there's no doubt about that.
"And you're on the right topic, but it also, it's important getting into the reps and going through that over the next month. Because then collectively, how do I communicate with him? There's an eye signal, I mean a nonverbal call. Those kinds of things that you don't necessarily see at practice that happen in the game. And so that experience is really valuable too.”
The arrival of Lattimore is certainly well-anticipated, and it'll be interesting to see how he does in his debut game with the Commanders.
Here is the rest of Washington's first injury report of the week, as Lattimore was a full participant:
Did not participate:
- WR Noah Brown, kidney
- TE Zach Ertz, hamstring/rest
- Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
Limited participant:
- K Zane Gonzalez, left foot
- S Quan Martin, shoulder
