Zach Ertz Gushes Over Commanders QB Jayden Daniels After Playoff Clincher

The Washington Commanders are playoff-bound thanks to Jayden Daniels and Zach Ertz.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are dancing in the postseason for the first time since 2020 after an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Jayden Daniels' touchdown to Zach Ertz in overtime sealed the 11th win for the Commanders, which is the first time the franchise has won that many games since 1991, the last time the team won the Super Bowl.

Ertz spoke highly of Daniels and his progress after the game.

“I knew we were a talented team with the guys that they were bringing in, but obviously talent doesn't win games in this league. And I signed here before we even had a quarterback currently on the roster," Ertz said. "Seeing Jayden out there, I continually said this guy isn't someone that's going to be good. He's good now. And when you have that position situated in this league, you're going to have a chance. And so, this organization is in a great spot for years to come and I can't say enough good things about him.”

Daniels may be a rookie, but he doesn't play like one, and pairing him with veterans like Ertz have made it possible for the Commanders to be a serious threat come playoff time.

