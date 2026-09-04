Commanders News: Adam Peters' UDFA Success, O-Line Mailbag, and Injury Updates | Burgundy Roundup

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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Washington's initial 53-man roster did more than identify the players who survived cut day;it also gave the clearest picture yet of the value system Adam Peters uses to decide a player's fate. Some of the most revealing decisions involved players like Tanoa Togiai, who went undrafted coming out of Utah this year, but survived the dog days of summer and now appears on the Commanders' projected depth chart. On the other end is a player like Trent Scott, who entered camp after a couple of seasons with the team, didn't survive cut day, but was signed to the practice squad.

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Not so great expectations... John takes a look at the national outlook for the Commanders -- and how none of it matters - John Keim

John takes a look at the national perspective on the Commanders. He takes a look at key additions, health, past perspective's, new coordinator, Dan Quinn's job security, schedule, and more!

Undrafted free agent linebacker Ale Kaho was somewhat of a surprise addition to the roster in 2025, but he won a spot based on his performance in the preseason and tackling ability. While Kaho has been relegated to the practice squad this year, he holds value as a potential depth piece to elevate during the season and a prospective member of the roster in 2027. While Kaho was the only UDFA to make the final 53-man roster in 2025, fellow undrafted free agent Ricky Barber made good on his potential in 2026 and is slotted in as a replacement for Johnny Newton in the current lineup. Throw in Drew Stevens winning a starting role as the kicker and Tanoa Togiai’s inclusion, and it would be fair to say Adam Peters has found some success signing undrafted free agents. Given the number of mid-to-late round picks given away in various trades, the unexpected additions are welcome, but do they really have any significant impact on the speed of the Washington Commanders’ recalibration?

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Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels enters his third NFL season with considerably different expectations from the first two. Washington is no longer a franchise trying to figure out whether he is their franchise quarterback; now they're looking to build on what he does well while trying to remove the unnecessary burdens he's carried. One thing stayed consistent when different individuals spoke on Daniels this summer: they all pointed to changes in his command, decision-making, preparation, and understanding of the offense.

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I also don’t mind the decision to make Allegretti the starting center; he’s played both guard and center over the years. But the move meant losing a key piece of Washington’s depth, which was stripped again when Brandon Coleman moved back outside to tackle in the wake of Tunsil’s triceps injury (which, by the way, was undoubtedly the biggest blow to the line and offense overall).



Adding to the concerns: Allegretti missed all of the preseason and almost all of training camp with a calf injury. He returned to practice this week, and you hope he doesn’t have to deal with any further injuries. But historical data suggests players may face a higher rate of soft-tissue injuries when they jump into a season with minimal or no preseason training.



Good-Jones and Gulbin had some good moments when they filled in for Allegretti, but they generally didn’t seem ready to step in on a moment’s notice. Yet, Gulbin made the initial 53-man roster and Good-Jones re-signed to the practice squad, which means they’ll continue to be backstops for Allegretti. Undrafted rookie Tanoa Togiai, who made the active roster, and practice squad veteran Trent Scott are currently the only other players who could help inside.

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Rob, I hear you on Julian Good-Jones and Sam Hartman, but remember that Good-Jones took a lion's share of reps in camp and the preseason at the position. If the worst-case scenario were to happen, he could provide experienced depth from the practice squad. Hartman has spent time on the roster, but his tree has borne no fruit, so I join you in not understanding why he stays on the practice squad while fresh blood is out there just waiting to prove themselves in burgundy and gold. Of course, the team could just be filling space with Sam until something better comes along.

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Injury list shrinks - Last Man Standig



Commanders insider Ben Standig is talking about the return of K'Lavon Chassion to practice and the understanding that Odafe Oweh could join him next week. Play in Week 1? TBD. Ben also shares the interest in what one player said about the offense shifting from Kingsbury's scheme to Blough's.

Either way, Chaisson is on the right track. The Commanders probably wanted to see how far along he is before a few days to rest. If he comes back into the building a little stronger from this reintroduction, Washington can feel confident about giving him more work next week.

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The Washington Commanders have less than two weeks until they're playing meaningful regular-season football on the road against the defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles. They'll need to be as healthy as possible, and it doesn't look great.

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