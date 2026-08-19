Brian Mitchell Makes the Case for Jaylin Lane as Roster Bubble Tightens | Burgundy Roundup

In today’s edition: Nick Allegretti and John Bates return to practice, rookie kicker Drew Stevens shares high praise for Jake Moody, Brian Mitchell evaluates Jayden Daniels and Jaylin Lane, and former Washington center Tyler Biadasz suffers an injury scare in Los Angeles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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After several days off, the Washington Commanders were back at it for practice in shells on Day 12. Tuesday was the team's first full practice since Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. The big news was Nick Allegretti and John Bates returning to practice, both several weeks behind the offensive installation. On the downside, Washington’s defensive front was missing several important players, including Johnny Newton, Jordan Magee, Odafe Oweh, and K’Lavon Chaisson.

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“I played 14 years because of my value on special teams,” Mitchell told WUSA9, pointing out the importance the unit brings to Washington football then and now.



Not only can special teams contributions keep a career alive, but Mitchell also said they can justify keeping a young player on the roster for those contributions alone, even as they work toward developing a role on offense or defense along the way.



The reason being, he says, is that return and coverage units directly impact where their offenses and defenses begin every possession. In a game of inches, every yard of starting field position can be critical. He recalled a time when John Harbaugh explained that fact to him, and how it changed Mitchell’s own view of his role as a special teams star.



“Can you imagine if that kid has two touchdowns again this year with a better defense, with an offense that's going to be harder to try to figure out?” Mitchell said. “If he could keep giving you great field position, great things can happen. So I think Jaylin Lane, what he does on special teams is way more than enough to keep him around.”

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Commanders Reboot as Preseason Week 2 Begins | JOHN KEIM REPORT

John recaps today's practice in Ashburn.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels will likely see action at some point in the next two weeks, but when he's not on the field, Washington has a decision to make between Kaliakmanis and Hartman. And it should be an easy one.



The Commanders certainly hope they won't see another situation like they did last year, when both Daniels and Mariota were on the shelf, and third-stringer Josh Johnson had to play the final two games of the regular season. But in case they do, they now have an actual developmental project who can step into that role, as opposed to a 37-year journeyman happy for the opportunity.

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The Al Galdi Podcast

Episode 1,390 - Guest: @TKyles39 of @PatriotsCLNS on Stefon Diggs. Intel on his 2025 season, how Washington should use him & more. He for the Pats was a good player & teammate. Also, insight on K'Lavon Chaisson.



Drew Stevens wins the kicker competition.https://t.co/37Y2WuKeyP — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 18, 2026

Episode 1,390 - Guest: On Stefon Diggs. Intel on his 2025 season, how Washington should use him & more. He for the Pats was a good player & teammate. Also, insight on K'Lavon Chaisson.



Drew Stevens wins the kicker competition.

“I'm going to take this opportunity to give Jake some flowers here because obviously we're competing. He could have had every right, because we're competing for a job, to just lead me in wrong directions and not be a good guy to me. You know what I'm saying?"



“But he was — I mean, I followed him more than I followed anybody else in the building. He was like, ‘Hey, we're going to lift this certain way. We're going to go and do stuff down during this time.’ And he did not have to do that at all."



“So, I mean, props to Jake because he's a great guy and he did not have to be.”

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Mike Sainristil defends wide receivers by day, and tends to his farm the rest of the time. pic.twitter.com/qIx2nQb8Hu — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 18, 2026

"You got the top-end talent, but you also got guys who are young already ready for the moment," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. "So we're just looking forward to being weapons for Jayden, and the more weapons you got on the field, the easier it makes the quarterback's job."

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General manager Adam Peters is a ruthless roster builder. He was part of the San Francisco 49ers' brain trust that spent a third-round pick on Moody, and he gave him another shot in Washington. But when the cracks began to show, the front-office leader had no problem cutting him loose.



Gulbin looked much more accomplished. He got to the second level quickly and made an impact in pass protection. Though nothing is confirmed, this swing should be enough for the Michigan State product to get second-in-line reps as the anchor with Allegretti returning.

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The “Bill got Bigger” plan!



I broke it all down with the Commanders running back. Bye bye Chick-fil-A and Popeyes! pic.twitter.com/9KWSk8TTkR — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 19, 2026

“With Washington this year, you have two coordinators who are doing it for the first time,” Mitchell said on Aug. 17. “You have a lot of young people you’re going to be dependent upon. Do you think they can play and have the same level of readiness as a team that is full of veterans?



“With so many young guys and young coordinators, I just think that you have to try it a little bit and do stuff to protect your guy. You’re not showing much anyway. Three-step drops, handoff, do a little thing. But get a little of something going is all I’m saying.”

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“Chargers center just left practice in a cart,” on X on Tuesday. “He was helped up by two trainers. He smacked the cart when he sat on it. QB Justin Herbert and others came over to console him.”



“Tyler Biadasz just went down injured during team drills,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on X. “Cart is out. Can’t put any weight on his leg.

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So which options do the Washington Commanders have for this key role in Jones’ defense? The first, and most likely, is K’Lavon Chaisson. The projected starter opposite Odafe Oweh, Chaisson has plenty of pass rush ability and streaky ability to set the edge in the run game but is not comparable to Van Ginkel in coverage. Gink played the most coverage snaps of any edge in the league last year, with 135 coverage snaps. Chaisson played about 25 coverage snaps with the Patriots last season, and it has never really been part of his six-year career. Leo Chenal might also be under consideration, but he has limited ability as a pass rusher, and his coverage skills are still a work in progress. The most natural fit for Van Ginkel’s role on the Commanders’ roster may be a fifth-round selection of their own.

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