The Good and Not So Good From Commanders’ 12th Training Camp Practice

After several days off, the Washington Commanders were back at it for practice in shells on Day 12. Tuesday was the team's first full practice since Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. The big news was Nick Allegretti and John Bates returning to practice, both several weeks behind the offensive installation. On the downside, Washington’s defensive front was missing several important players, including Johnny Newton, Jordan Magee, Odafe Oweh, and K’Lavon Chaisson.

One on One drills. OLine vs. DLine.



Loved watching this.



Coleman vs. Josephs

Cosmi vs. Payne

Paul vs. Kinlaw

Conerly Jr. vs. Jean-Baptiste



And many more! pic.twitter.com/h5GnCcWIkE — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 18, 2026

The Good

Allegretti and Bates both went through individual drills, getting much-needed practice time and 11-on-11 work, with Allegretti also acknowledging he remains on a pitch count for now. The biggest positive is Allegretti and quarterback Jayden Daniels being on the same field again to work together. Getting their timing down is almost as important as the two getting used to one another's technique; Allegretti has not snapped regularly since college. Bates was able to catch a pass from Daniels during team work, marking his first reception since the early portions of camp. While neither player is fully back yet, it's good to see Washington working them back into the offense.

Drew Stevens looked exactly how you would want your kicker to look after winning a competition, hitting all six of his kicks in practice, including a 60-yarder that hit the crossbar and went through, despite a low snap. Stevens is now 49-for-54 in practices and 2-for-2 from 60 yards. It will be nice to see Washington try to build a legacy at kicker rather than continuing the retread convention the position has turned into over the last several seasons.

Drew Steven’s doinked field goal from 60 #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/GN3rW6XpP3 — Eddy Del Negro (@EDtoooFLATT) August 18, 2026

Joshua Josephs continues to be the name to watch; on Tuesday he was in on a would-be tackle for loss against Robert Henry Jr., after seeing more work than usual with Oweh and Chaisson not available. Sometimes your best ability is availability.



Daniels appeared to act as both the first- and second-team quarterback Tuesday, receiving more work than usual with Marcus Mariota out. Daniels had his first interception of training camp as the pass hit Chig Okonkwo’s hand and popped into the air for Amik Robertson, making it a great takeaway rather than a bad quarterback decision. Daniels immediately answered with a completion to Jaylin Lane on the following rep. In the two-minute drill, with the offense theoretically down two and 55 seconds remaining, Daniels hit Stefon Diggs on the sideline and then Okonkwo over the middle for a touchdown, without needing to attempt the field goal.





Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis appeared to receive more snaps than Sam Hartman, working behind Daniels. While it doesn't settle the backup situation, it is tangible evidence that Kaliakmanis has earned a larger evaluation window than he had before the Dolphins game.

The Not So Good

With Newton, Magee, Oweh, and Chaisson all missing Tuesday’s practice, things were a bit thin on the defensive front Tuesday. To make things even odder, Dan Quinn didn't address any of the players who missed practice in his pre-practice presser, leaving that up to imagination until he has a chance to clear it up in his next meeting with the media. At the end of the day, it was great for Josephs, but not the most ideal thing for Washington, who needs their top guys to be ready for the season.



Toward the end of practice, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Charles Omenihu had to be separated after a spirited confrontation. Jean-Baptiste remained visibly upset afterward, suggesting it was likely more than light shoving, like earlier in camp. Football is a contact sport; after repeated contact over several weeks, confrontations will occur from time to time.



Overall, this was a good day with Allegretti and Bates returning, Stevens stepping into the shoes the team wants him to fill, and Josephs growing right in front of our eyes. Daniels threw his first interception, but made the situation more about what he did afterward than the actual tipped interception. Having your best defenders out of a practice in shells is one thing, but missing any substantial contact or processing moment in camp could put them behind in the current defensive installation.

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