Commanders News: Jayden Daniels Silences Critics, Bill Limited, and Week 1 Bold Predictions | Burgundy Roundup

Today's Commanders digest: The first Week 1 injury report, Jayden Daniels brings "more armor" into Year 3, and a rookie Q&A with Sonny Styles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

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The Washington Commanders released their first official injury report Wednesday ahead ofSunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eight players appear on the report for Washington, including starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was limited with a groin injury.

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Jayden Daniels focused; Odafe Oweh update... John goes inside the locker room, talking about Daniels, the OL and Stefon Diggs. - John Keim Report

Q: What's the most notable thing that you've learned from Dan Quinn so far?



Styles: Actually had a conversation with him one day probably in the middle of the OTAs, and he had me do an exercise of basically just talking about anything you're worried about, whether it be he kind of brought up different examples, expectations of trying to be a leader, or anything like that, just let all that go, just drop it, just let that weight off your shoulders, and just play football.



He told me he kind of had similar conversations with Jayden, but like there's no crazy — you don't have to be some different person or try and fit this mold of what someone says you should be. He said I was brought here for a reason. He's confident what I can do. If you have anything that you're worried about, just let it all go. It wasn't like I was doing anything wrong or anything bad was going on. I think he understands you get drafted as a first round pick — regardless of one through 32 — you're the first pick for a team.



There's a lot of expectations that come with that. I think he just wanted to let me know that you don't have to worry about any of that. He's confident in me, and just go out there and have fun. That's what we talked about. It's still a game you love when you're a little kid, and just have fun.

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Washington '26 Bold Predictions



Kevin talked some tennis to start before getting to his Commanders "Top 3 Bold Predictions" for the 2026 season. Logan Paulsen jumped on to preview and predict the season in addition to a look ahead to Sunday's opener against the Eagles. Kevin talked JJ McCarthy's demotion to QB #3 in Minnesota and some Nats to finish up.

A season ago, Croskey-Merritt was playing with house money. But more will be needed this time around to cement his status as a long-term piece of Washington's puzzle.



Croskey-Merritt had zero expectations as a seventh-round pick, and was so impressive over the offseason that starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the San Francisco 49ers to make room for him to play a featured role.

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“Everybody has an opinion, no matter if it’s good or bad,” he said. “It’s nothing I could really control to the point everybody’s going to say something. The only thing that matters to me is the people inside that building, my family and helping the Washington Commanders win football games to be the best version of myself.”

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Jayden Daniels is preparing for his first meaningful game action since Dec. 7, 2025.

Dan Quinn said Daniels added “more armor” after the difficult finish to last season.

Washington’s Week 1 opener at Philadelphia will test whether the Commanders’ offseason growth is real.

Quinn pointed to mistakes, penalties and turnover margin as areas Washington must improve.

Daniels is central to the rebound, but Quinn’s larger message is that the whole team has to play cleaner football.

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The Commanders always seem to give the Eagles a run for their money, splitting their last four regular-season matchups right down the middle, and that trend may very well take on a new chapter with their Week 1 trip to Lincoln Financial Field looming. The pair of NFC East rivals find themselves walking the same road at different paces, but that's never stopped the quarreling neighbors before.

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Pro Football Plus: today at practice this was so funny Nick Allegretti letting out a battle yell. That band didn’t have a chance. pic.twitter.com/v2GBHdgoip — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) September 10, 2026

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