Commanders Have a Week 1 RB Question the Depth Chart Can't Answer

The Washington Commanders will enter Week 1 with three running backs on the active roster as the team kept Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Kaytron Allen on the initial 53. Croskey-Merritt will begin the season as the clear lead back in the room after gaining 805 rushing yards on 175 carries and eight touchdowns in just seven starts in 2025. The question centers around the philosophy Washington has talked about all offseason: situational roles, not a one-back offense. In that scenario, when the situation changes from normal down-and-distance to third down or short yardage, does the running back change with it?



Dan Quinn has specifically spent much of the offseason program and camp challenging Croskey-Merritt, pushing him toward becoming an every-down back, with receiving and pass protection as the areas that needed growth. His ability to run with the ball has not been in question after his rookie season, and after adding a few pounds of muscle this offseason, he looks ready to expand his role as a blocker as well. Offensive coordinator David Blough has praised his improvement in catching the football, but what matters come Sunday is whether he remains in the game next to Jayden Daniels when the team reaches an obvious passing down. If he does, that will tell you everything about his role and whether it has grown beyond simply being the Commanders' best runner.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt



175 carries, 805 yards, 8 TDs as a rookie.



That’s the SAME Jacory Croskey-Merritt who:

(1) led Washington in rushing last year,

(2) is developing as a pass catcher,

(3) has a legitimate opportunity to take the largest role in this backfield.



Year 2 isn’t… — Ray Long (@TheExtraYardFF) August 27, 2026

The player who makes this conversation interesting is Rachaad White, who was not brought in simply to take backup carries when Croskey-Merritt needs a rest. White's strength is in his ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield and accelerate upfield. While Quinn has mentioned White helping "on some third downs," that type of talk directly overlaps with the part of Croskey-Merritt's game Washington has spent much of the offseason developing. This is where the details matter: if White replaces Croskey-Merritt on third downs, Washington has a lead runner and a passing-down back. If Croskey-Merritt stays out there, his offseason development has changed the rotation.



In comparison, Kaytron Allen's role is much easier to define and sort. Washington wanted a physical runner capable of grinding out short yardage. You can see clues to Allen's role by watching what happens when the team hits third-and-one or gets near the goal line. If Washington puts Allen in the game, then you'll know Washington has carved out a meaningful role for a third running back even though he sits behind Croskey-Merritt and White in the hierarchy.



With preseason over, Blough now has nothing more to hide as he needs everything at his disposal to win. That means White could see most of the passing work, Allen could get the short-yardage carries, and Croskey-Merritt could lead in carries without necessarily owning third downs. Blough could also attempt to make a bell cow out of one of them, although that seems unlikely at this point. Week 1 will give us the first real evidence of Blough's plan to divide the backfield roles.

"It was hard to tackle me last year, but I wanted it to be harder." 😤@JacoryMerritt15 spent the offseason focused on coming back stronger, faster, and harder to bring down. After hitting the weight room, he's ready to absorb contact and churn out dirty yards in Year 2.



Don't… pic.twitter.com/WIwQJGHPvx — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) September 4, 2026

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