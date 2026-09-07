Dan Quinn Identifies Key Change in Jayden Daniels' Game Before Week 1 — Commanders Daily

Dan Quinn says Jayden Daniels is finally learning when to throw the ball away. Here is why trading hero ball for self-preservation is crucial for Year 3. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been with quarterback Jayden Daniels since his rookie season and arguably knows him better than most. So when Quinn acknowledges that Daniels is entering his third year with more control and responsibility, along with an improved ability to know when to stop trying to create something, you should pay attention. That may be difficult for Daniels, as one of his best skills is escaping situations most quarterbacks cannot.



Quinn went further into detail: "Yeah, I think that's the part that I've seen that we worked on the most, to make some decisions where, on this particular play, a throw out of bounds is the right call. I've seen it in two-minute. I've seen it on a throwaway, and the easiest correction for me is, ‘Hey, that was the right call. That was the right decision by you,’ and go play it for the next down," Quinn said. "So, this is a really bright guy, and so to see him make these jumps, it's not surprising. But, yeah, I have seen that for sure in practice."



Much of the issue here stems from a quarterback who has been trained over the years to never give up yards or opportunities. His brain is constantly tuned to make the big play, even when the risk of injury becomes greater than the reward of extending it. Washington's staff isn't trying to coach the aggressiveness out of Daniels; the goal is better recognition under pressure. Sometimes, extending a play actually helps the defense more. A maturing quarterback recognizes that and knows when throwing the ball away is the better decision.

TRENDING: Jayden Daniels made some OTHER-WORLDLY throws in his rookie year.



One NFL scout reportedly believes Daniels has a “similar ceiling” to Lamar Jackson.



The Commanders QB might be the most talented QB to go 2ND OVERALL 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/K5FIfwxidM — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 1, 2026

That growth becomes even more important when you consider what Washington went through with Daniels last season. Keeping him healthy has to remain near the top of the team's priority list, and some of that responsibility falls on Daniels himself. There will be plays where protection breaks down, nobody is open, and the only smart option is getting rid of the football. Quinn saying he's already seen Daniels make those decisions in practice is a much better sign than simply hearing that they worked on it during meetings.



Philadelphia will give him an immediate chance to show that growth. The Eagles have the type of defensive front that can ruin a play before it ever develops, and Daniels will undoubtedly find himself under pressure at some point. Everyone already knows what he can do when he turns a broken play into something special. The next step is understanding that sometimes the best play he can make for Washington is making sure a bad one doesn't become worse.

From assistant QB coach and rookie QB to running the entire offense together. 🤝#Commanders OC David Blough and QB Jayden Daniels entered Washington at the same time. Now as OC and Year 3 QB, they've built this offensive system from the ground up.



That chemistry helps JD5… pic.twitter.com/gaI6ZyCDru — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) September 5, 2026

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